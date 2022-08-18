Steve Cotterill reveals how long Shrewsbury Town will be without summer signing

Shrewsbury Town forward Aiden O’Brien has undergone surgery on a hip injury and it has now been revealed he will be out for around six weeks.

O’Brien, 28, has only made one League One appearance for his new club this season.

He joined Steve Cotterill’s side this summer following his release from Portsmouth where he managed five goals and one assist in 17 league games.

O’Brien was one of many signings the Shrews have made this summer and, following their shrewd transfer business, many thought they might enjoy a strong start to the new season. That hasn’t exactly started perfectly with Shrewsbury Town sitting 16th after four games however, their two most recent results being a 2-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers and a 0-0 draw with Derby County may be a hint of things to come.

O’Brien could play a key role in their success moving forward but now, Cotterill has revealed he will miss around six weeks of action. When asked by the Shropshire Star about the lengthy of his absence, he said:

“Six weeks probably.

“But he might be back playing in six weeks, so let’s just see how it goes. He has had the operation, it went well, so that is good.

“After three to four weeks we should be able to start stepping him up a little bit.