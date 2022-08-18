Sheffield Wednesday poised to secure loan deal for Cardiff City centre-back

Sheffield Wednesday are set to sign Cardiff City defender Mark McGuinness on loan, reporter Glen Williams has said on Twitter.

Sheffield Wednesday have already added a fair amount of centre-backs to their ranks this summer.

Michael Ihiekwe, Ben Heneghan and Akin Famewo have all joined the Owls, coming into Darren Moore’s central defensive ranks alongside Dominic Iorfa and Liam Palmer. However, an injury to new addition Famewo looks to have forced the League One side back into the transfer market.

As per Wales Online reporter Williams, Cardiff City man McGuinness is set to link up with Sheffield Wednesday.

The Irishman is down the pecking order under Steve Morison and now, it has been said that he is poised to make a loan move to Hillsborough in search of regular game time as Moore bolsters his defensive options further.

Mark McGuinness looks set to complete a loan move to Sheffield Wednesday. Good move for him, 5th/6th choice at Cardiff at the minute.

Mark McGuinness looks set to complete a loan move to Sheffield Wednesday. Good move for him, 5th/6th choice at Cardiff at the minute.

Massive club, big chance for him to shine

Slough-born McGuinness hasn’t featured in a Championship matchday squad this season. His only involvement came against Portsmouth in the Carabao Cup, though he remained an unused substitute in the 3-0 loss.

A chance to shine…

Questions will be asked by Cardiff City supporters given the form of some of their other centre-backs.

However, as Williams says, the move will provide 21-year-old McGuinness with a great chance to play regular football for one of League One’s top clubs. He has impressed in League One before, spending a fruitful stint with Ipswich Town before his permanent move to Cardiff City.

McGuinness will be hoping to make a good impression at Hillsborough to solidify a place in Moore’s starting XI while also bidding to show Morison just what he’s capable of when given the chance.