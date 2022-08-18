Rowett reveals how many more signings Millwall want to make this summer

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has revealed his side are chasing one more arrival before the deadline on September 1st.

Millwall have had a comfortable start to proceedings and sit 5th after four games. The Lions finished in 9th place last time out and they’ve been widely tipped to challenge for the top-six this season. Consistency has been the issue for Rowett’s side over the past couple of seasons, but if they can maintain the form they are on currently then the future may be looking brighter at The Den.

Rowett has strengthened his squad quite well so far this summer and they’ve added depth across the board so far. The Millwall boss has been quite open about his side’s transfer business so far and that doesn’t seem to be changing here.

Speaking to NewsAtDen, Rowett said:

“I think we’re always looking to add. We’d like to add one more player before the window shuts if we can. Then really it’s just if there’s any other opportunities about that are worth doing.

“We’re not looking to do lots, but another player is something that we’d like, to try and find the right player that can help us become better. That’s what we’ll look at.

“No, not really, we’re just looking to add a player in an area that we feel we have a little bit of a lack of balance in the squad. We’re looking to tweak and add numbers and a little bit of strength in depth where we can.”

The right target…

Now the season is beginning to gain momentum, there’s a good chance players who weren’t available will become available as they seek out game time or a progression in their career. This could be a youngster from a Premier League side, or maybe someone from League One.

One area Rowett hasn’t added much depth to this summer is the defence and whilst he won’t reveal what specific position he’s targeting, there’s a chance a defender may be on the horizon. The Championship season is a long, tiring campaign and ensuring you have the right amount of depth will go a long way to achieving success.

The Lions clawed back a point against Swansea on Tuesday evening and on Friday evening Millwall host Norwich City in what will be a tough game for both sides.