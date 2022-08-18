Rotherham United rejected by free agent after Nottingham Forest departure

Rotherham United’s former striker Lewis Grabban has turned down the chance to return to the Millers, it has been reported by Darren Witcoop.

Rotherham United have been on the hunt for another striker this summer after losing talisman Michael Smith at the end of the season.

Tom Eaves and Conor Washington have made their way through the doors at the AESSEAL New York Stadium while Chiedozie Ogbene has enjoyed success when deployed as a striker, but another number nine has been on Paul Warne’s shopping list for a while.

Now, news of a player rejecting a Rotherham United move has emerged.

Free agent Lewis Grabban, who enjoyed a successful spell with the Millers from 2011 to 2012, is said to have turned down the chance to return to the club. The 34-year-old is a free agent after his Nottingham Forest contract expired this summer and now, after rejecting a reunion, is assessing his options.

Free agent striker Lewis Grabban is weighing up his options after rejecting the chance to rejoin former club Rotherham — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) August 18, 2022

The hunt continues…

Rotherham United’s search for a new talisman has dragged on for far longer than anyone would have wanted.

Thankfully, goals haven’t been too hard to come by in their undefeated start to the new season. Five goals from three games is a respectable total given some clubs’ struggles at the top end of the pitch but a prolific goalscorer could be vital in the Millers’ bid to stay up.

Unless Ogbene is set to occupy the striker role for the long-term, further reinforcements will be needed. That would allow the star man to move back out to the right, but it remains to be seen if Warne actually wants to do that.

As for Grabban, it remains to be seen where he winds up after netting 12 goals in 32 Championship appearances last season.