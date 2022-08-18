Report details Liverpool’s updated stance on Sepp van den Berg departure as Blackburn Rovers await decision

An emerging report from GOAL says that Liverpool ‘will wait until late in the window to make a decision’ on Blackburn Rovers target Sepp van den Berg.

Van den Berg, 20, has been heavily linked with a loan move away from Liverpool in recent weeks.

A number of teams have been linked with the Dutchman, including Burnley, though it’s Blackburn Rovers who were said to be in pole position to sign the centre-back.

But given a growing injury list at Anfield, van den Berg has come into contention under Jurgen Klopp who’s named van den Berg on the bench in both of Liverpool’s opening two Premier League games.

Lancashire Telegraph reported that van den Berg’s involvements in the Liverpool first-team were stalling his potential move to Ewood Park, and now GOAL has commented on the matter.

Their report writes that Liverpool ‘will wait until late in the window to make a decision’ on both van den Berg and also Nat Phillips, who has also been linked with a move away this summer, but who has also come into first-team plans amid recent injury troubles.

GOAL writes that either ‘one or both’ of van den Berg and Phillips are ‘likely to stay as cover until January at least’.

Can Blackburn afford to wait on van den Berg?

Blackburn’s need for a centre-back is growing. They’ve already missed out on Ben Davies this summer, before seeing Scott Wharton pick an injury and then reports tip Ashley Phillips to seal a move to Spurs.

There’s two weeks left of the transfer window now and Blackburn really need to step up their search for a centre-back, but they can’t wait on Liverpool to make a decision on van den Berg.

Rovers have no guarantees that van den Berg will become available, and at this moment, it doesn’t seem like he will, given the amount of injuries at Liverpool.

Jon Dahl Tomasson needs to turn his attentions elsewhere and treat van den Berg as a back-up option – should he become available later in the window that is.