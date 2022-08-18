Preston’s position on potential swoop for Arsenal defender revealed

Preston boss Ryan Lowe has been determined to bolster his options on the left and right-hand sides this summer.

Additions on the left came pretty quickly. Robbie Brady arrived on a free transfer following the end of his Bournemouth contract, while Alvaro Fernandez has come in on loan from Manchester United. As for the right, no one has come in yet, leaving Brad Potts as the sole option.

That hasn’t been without effort though, with the Lilywhites consistently pushing for another option to help Potts drive on.

Lancs Live stated earlier this month that Arsenal talent Norton-Cuffy was a player asked about in July, though nothing had developed from there on. Now, a fresh report from the same outlet has made it clear that the 18-year-old will not be going to Deepdale as Lowe continues to search for another right wing-back.

The hunt drags on…

Preston’s failure to add another option on that side has not been for the want of trying.

Lowe is keen to find another player in that role to help current starter Potts kick on with the help of some competition. It could help get the best out of the versatile ace who has already made a good impression this season, with his thumping volley against Luton Town the highlight of his season so far.

The sooner another player can come in to bolster the role, the better. Less than two weeks are left in the transfer window and with Norton-Cuffy seemingly ruled out, it remains to be seen just who the club have in the crosshairs.