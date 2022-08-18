Portsmouth man subject of summer transfer bid

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has told The News that out of favour defender Kieron Freeman has been the subject of a transfer bid.
Portsmouth added experienced defender Freeman to their ranks last summer in what looked to be a shrewd swoop for Cowley and co.
The Brentford-born 30-year-old went on to play 25 times for Pompey, chipping in with three assists while operating as a right-back, right wing-back and centre-back. However, an ankle injury kept him sidelined for much of the second half of the season and summer signings look to have pushed him down the pecking order.
Now, speaking to The News, Cowley has confirmed Freeman has interest from elsewhere.
The Portsmouth boss revealed a bid has come in for the former Sheffield United and Swansea City defender, adding that he has a desire to play regularly and the club are trying to find a solution for that. He said:
“There was an offer in yesterday for Kieran and a couple for Ryan (Tunnicliffe) last week.
“I don’t quite know where it’s at, it’s with the powers above while we focus on a three-game week. There’s clarity there with them both, there’s definitely clarity, though. Both boys are really good players and absolutely want to play.
“We respect and understand that, so we’re trying to find the right solution for all parties.”
Best for all?
Cowley has shown he’s understanding of Freeman’s situation and his desire to play regular football, and with the likes of Zak Swanson and Joe Rafferty on board, action looks as though it will be limited.
A summer exit will give him the chance to pick up the minutes he desires, so it remains to be seen how the bid pans out.
His experience and versatility could still make him a valuable player at League One level. It will be interesting to see where the former Wales international is playing his football come the end of the summer transfer window, but it seems as though the work is going in behind the scenes to find him a move away from Portsmouth.