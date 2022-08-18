Peterborough United man set to join League One rivals on two-year deal

Peterborough United announced at the end of last season that Kanu was among the players available for transfer this summer.

The decision came after a difficult campaign for the Sierra Leonean international. He played only six times for Posh before heading to Northampton Town on loan, where he only notched up seven appearances across all competitions for the Cobblers.

Now, it seems as though Kanu’s time at London Road is set to come to an end.

As per Football Insider (Transfer Live, 18.08.22, 09:47), the Peterborough United man has agreed to join League One rivals Burton Albion.

The Brewers are set to snap up the 22-year-old on a free transfer, with Kanu penning a two-year deal at the Pirelli Stadium as he looks for a new start after five years on the books at London Road.

The right time for a move?

Former West Ham academy talent Kanu arrived at Peterborough United from Aldershot as a promising young striker. He joined with the hope of following in the footsteps of previous non-league stars to make a name for themselves at London Road. However, it hasn’t quite panned out as hoped.

Kanu has been moved over to the right-hand side to play as a winger or wing-back and his energy and physicality help him fit that role.

Despite the switch in position, a first-team role at London Road seems unlikely. He has managed three goals and four assists in his 68 appearances for the Posh and after being transfer-listed, a new start will be best for all.

Kanu still has plenty of time to develop and maximise his potential though, so Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink will be keen to get the best out of him should his Burton Albion move go through.