Norwich City manager issues injury update on Adam Idah

Norwich City have been without the striker since February, as he missed the last 16 games of the 2021/22 Premier League season with a knee injury. He has continued his treatment throughout the summer and has sat out the Canaries’ first four games in the current campaign.

With the current injury to star striker Teemu Pukki, Josh Sargent was tasked with leading the line against Huddersfield Town in midweek, but with Pukki potentially set to remain on the sidelines, manager Smith was asked for an update on Idah.

The Norwich City boss confirmed that although the Republic of Ireland international will miss their game against Millwall at Carrow Road on Saturday, he will return as early as next week for their Carabao Cup second round tie with Bournemouth.

“Adam Idah is training today,” confirmed Smith in his press conference ahead of their clash with the Lions this weekend.

“He will probably be available for the Bournemouth game on Tuesday.”

Given Norwich City’s recent injury woes with Pukki out injured, Idah’s return comes at the perfect time. The update from Smith is a positive one as Idah is expected to be a regular in the first-team fold this season, if he can keep himself fit and available.

He is something different to what is already at Smith’s disposal and allows the Norwich City boss to play with different formations and styles to accommodate him, so his return will be a welcome one.

Depending on how fit he is, he could even start against Bournemouth on Tuesday. Although given his long injury layoff, he is more likely to be introduced from the bench with Sargent or Jordan Hugill leading the line against the Premier League new boys.