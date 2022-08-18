Norwich City knock back Max Aarons offers

Aarons, 22, is now in his fifth full season as a first-team player with Norwich City. He’s racked up over 150 league appearances for the club and has played in all four of their opening Championship fixtures so far this season.

For the past few campaigns though, Aarons has been linked with a move away from Carrow Road. Most recently he’s seen his links to Manchester United reignited, and Football Insider say that the Englishman has ‘assurances’ that he can leave this summer should a ‘suitable bid’ come in.

But Serie A pair Monza and Atalanta have made loan offers for Aarons, which Norwich City have rejected.

Aarons still has two years left on his current Norwich City contract. Reports have claimed that Norwich City value the Englishman at £15million, though no team is yet to meet that valuation.

And there seems to be more interest in Aarons from abroad than in England, with teams such as Marseille and Borussia Monchengladbach having been linked earlier in the summer.

Will Norwich let Aarons leave on loan?

There doesn’t seem to be any reason for Norwich City not allowing Aarons to leave on loan, unless the loan offers that have come in did not come with a view to making the move permanent.

Come next summer, Aarons will have a year left on his current Norwich City contract. Each summer, so many players find themselves in-demand but with a year left on their current deal, and a lot of teams prefer to wait until said player becomes a free agent.

Norwich won’t want to run the risk of losing Aarons for free in 2024, but they also won’t want to unsettle Aarons who’s been loyal to the club for a few seasons now, despite being linked with some huge teams across Europe.

Up next for the Canaries is a home game v Millwall tomorrow night.