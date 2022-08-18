New right-back in? Greaves out? The Hull City transfer dealings we could see unfold in the final two weeks of the transfer window

Hull City have had a busy summer so far, spending healthily in what is Acun Ilicali’s first summer as owner, and seeing the results immediately.

Hull City currently sit in 2nd place of the Championship table. They’ve claimed eight points from their opening four games of the season and they look really strong, and much-improved from last season.

There’s still two weeks of the summer transfer window left. Hull continue to be linked with potential new signings with manager Shota Arveladze clearly keen on bolstering his side further ahead of a long-haul Championship season.

Here we look at the potential Hull City transfer dealings we could see unfold between now and September 1st…

Ryan Woods in?

Ryan Woods’ move from Birmingham City to Hull City is seemingly imminent, with reports yesterday revealing that the player has completed a medical ahead of the move.

The 28-year-old central midfielder will bring energy and steel to the Tigers’ midfield, and experience too – Woods has previously played for the likes of Brentford, Stoke City, Millwall and of course Birmingham City in the Championship.

Dimitrios Pelkas in?

And another midfielder who looks set to join up with Arveladze’s Hull City is Fenerbahce and Greek international Dimitrios Pelkas.

The 28-year-old is said to be closing in on a loan move to the Humber club. Pelkas will bring something a bit different to Woods – the Greek play-maker can score and create goals, having recorded 14 goal contributions for Fenerbahce during the 2020/21 Turkish Super Lig season alone.

He’s since fallen out of favour, but he looks set to become a keen signing for Hull City.

Right-back in?

Arveladze has said he’s keen on signing a right-back this summer. Watford’s Jeremy Ngakia was linked earlier this month but that link has seemingly gone quiet for the time being.

There’s a few good right-backs on the free agent market, including released Fulham man Cyrus Christie, and there’s bound to be a few young right-backs set for loan moves from Premier League clubs in the coming weeks.

A new right-back would certainly bring some balance to this Hull City side, which has been heavily, but effectively, bolstered this summer.

Jacob Greaves out?

The Hull City centre-back has recently rejected another contract offer from the club, and soon after it was suggested that Middlesbrough will renew their efforts to sign the Englishman this summer.

Given Boro’s poor start to the new season and their evident defensive frailties, a move for Greaves could really make sense for Chris Wilder and that could give Arveladze something to worry about between now and September 1st.

For the time being though, Greaves is a Hull City player, and expect the club to keep pursuing an extended deal for the 21-year-old.