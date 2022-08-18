Move to Middlesbrough? Stay at Preston? Emil Riis’ likeliest outcome this summer discussed

Preston North End striker Emil Riis has recently been linked with a move to Middlesbrough.

The Dane scored an impressive 16 goals for Preston North End in the Championship last season. He’s featured four times in the Championship without scoring this season, but he’s now become a target of Middlesbrough’s.

Chris Wilder is still in search of a new no.9 despite bringing in both Marcus Forss and Matthew Hoppe this summer, with reports revealing that Boro have held talks with Riis, only for Preston to then release a club statement playing down any potential departures.

Amid these reports, we discuss what the likeliest outcome for Riis might be this summer…

Move to Middlesbrough…

It’s been well documented that Wilder still wants to bring in another striker this summer – more so a no.9 who can become the focal point of his attack.

Riis fits the bill – he proved last season in the Championship that he’s a player who can lead an attacking line, who can score a variety of goals and who can also create goals, having managed five assists.

For Boro, Riis seems like the perfect player to complete Wilder’s attacking overhaul. But this one comes down to price – the latest suggestions are that Preston North End want £8million to even consider parting ways with Riis this summer.

Despite having sold both Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier for sizeable fees this summer, the chances of Boro going out and spending £9million on Riis may seem slim, but it might be more likely than we realise.

Boro have recently been pursuing a deal for Groningen striker Jorgen Strand Larsen and their latest, most valuable bid came in at €11million, and it was still rejected.

That move seems to be quickly dying down, but from it we can assume that Wilder’s budget for another new striker this summer is €11million – or around £9.2million.

Suddenly, Middlesbrough coughing up £8million for Riis seems a bit more believable.

Stay at Preston North End…

Riis is under contract at Deppdale until 2025. Preston are under no pressure to sell the striker this summer then, unless he decides he wants to leave the club.

But given Preston’s positive start to the season, following on from their positive rebuild in the summer transfer window under Ryan Lowe, there should be no footballing reason for Riis to want to move on.

Middlesbrough have started slowly – they’re winless in their opening four games and look as though their having a somewhat frustrating, almost messy summer transfer window.

Some might look at a move from Preston to Middlesbrough, at this moment in time, as a bit of a sideways step. But if Boro can put forward a strong financial package, then Riis might be more tempted into leaving.

Right now though, the ball is very much in Preston’s park – they’ve seemingly set their asking price for Riis and it’s now on Middlesbrough to make an offer.