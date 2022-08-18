Middlesbrough team news and predicted XI to face Reading

Middlesbrough travel to Reading on Saturday afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship.

Middlesbrough are yet to win a game so far this season, losing one and drawing three. They go to Reading in search of all three points and will want to bounce back after conceding a last minute equaliser to Stoke City last time out.

The Royals have started the season with mixed fortunes. They have won two games, including an impressive 3-0 victory at home to league leaders Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday, but they have also lost two.

The game promises to be an interesting one and looks to be vitally important for both sides, despite being so early in the season.

Middlesbrough team news

Boro have no new injury concerns to contend with as things stand, with Darnell Fisher likely their only absentee for this weekend’s clash with the Royals.

Matt Crooks returned to action against Stoke City on Wednesday night after missing the previous game against Sheffield United with illness. He should be fit to start from the off and could come back into the side.

Elsewhere, Chuba Akpom missed out in midweek with a knee injury he sustained against the Blades last weekend. However, manager Chris Wilder told Teesside Live that he hopes the forward will be fit to play a part against Reading.

“He’s back but we’re just waiting for a result of a scan. He was a bit sore for this one so he missed it, but hopefully he’ll be okay for Saturday,” he said.

Middlesbrough predicted XI

Steffen (GK)

Jones

Dijksteel

Lenihan

McNair

Giles

Howson

Crooks

Mowatt

McGree

Watmore

The potential return of Akpom will be a huge boost for Boro, as he has been one of their standout performers so far this season. However, with question marks over the extent of the injury, he may be used as an impact sub on Saturday as opposed to starting the game.

Watmore led the line on his own very well against Stoke City and could be tasked with doing the same again against Reading. Whilst new signings Marcus Forss and Matthew Hoppe are also in contention to partner Watmore up top if Wilder opts for a 5-3-2 formation instead.

Elsewhere, Crooks could come in for Marc Bola in the only change from the side that drew with the Potters. This would mean McNair drops back into defence, although Dael Fry could also come in to play on the left of the back-three instead if Wilder sees fit.