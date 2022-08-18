Manchester United? Loan exit? Norwich City stay? Max Aarons’ likeliest outcome this summer discussed

Norwich City man Max Aarons has been at the centre of fresh transfer speculation heading into the final weeks of the summer window.

Norwich City’s Aarons has been a standout player for the Canaries for a little while now.

He first starred in the Championship before proving himself in the Premier League too. But with the club back in the second-tier again, rumours have been circulating surrounding a possible move back to a higher level before the end of the transfer window.

With that in mind, here we discuss the likeliest outcome for Aarons over the coming weeks…

Move to Manchester United…

Manchester United have been linked with Aarons for previously and earlier this month, rumours resurfaced.

Reporter Melissa Reddy said (via Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre Live, 11.08.22, 08:36) the Red Devils could look turn their attention to the Norwich City man as a possible solution for their right-back issues with Diogo Dalot struggling and Aaron Wan-Bissaka out of favour.

Given Erik ten Hag’s success in working with and developing young players, Aarons would certainly fit the profile. However, a step up from Norwich City to Manchester United would be a huge one to make, especially when the demands are so high at Old Trafford. He has the potential to get to that level in the future, but it could be too soon.

European loan exit…

Football Insider stated Norwich City have rejected loan bids from Italian pair Atalanta and AC Monza only this morning (Thursday). They state Aarons will be allowed to leave if a suitable bid comes in but the loan offers have been knocked back.

Borussia Monchengladbach are also mentioned as an interested party in the report.

Plenty of English talents have enjoyed success in Europe before, so it could be an option that appeals to Aarons. That said though, Norwich City would surely prefer to strike a deal that sees them land an immediate financial boost rather than a season-long loan deal. If that isn’t to be the case, it may well be best for the Canaries to hold onto Aarons.

A Norwich City stay?

Norwich City don’t seem as though they’ve really had their resolve tested over Aarons this summer, and as time goes by, a stay at Carrow Road will start to look more and more likely.

Dean Smith will need ample time to find a replacement if he does move on, so letting him go late in the window won’t be an appealing option unless they’re sure a replacement can come in.

Aarons has stayed with Norwich City before when it looked like the right time for a move away. So although he’s deserving of a move back to a higher level, it may not surprise many if he winds up staying in Norfolk beyond deadline day.