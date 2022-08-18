Liverpool enter race to sign Sheffield United star

Premier League giants Liverpool have now entered the race to sign Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, according to Sky Sports journalist Gary Weaver (via Sports Illustrated).

Several sides have registered an interest in Berge so far this summer, with strong rumours linking the Norwegian to Club Brugge in Belgium. Sheffield United have reportedly rejected a bid of €15million plus add-ons and Brugge are readying a new bid.

However, a new club has now entered the fold, with Premier League giants Liverpool keen on adding the midfielder to their ranks before the transfer deadline next month. The Reds have several injuries in midfield as things stand and they see the Blades star as a potential addition.

Berge is said to want to leave Bramall Lane this summer, and could be on his way out. However, Sheffield United value the player at £35million according to reports, and so only a substantial bid would see them part company.

Sheffield United may find it hard to keep hold of Berge…

The pull of the Premier League is massive and for Berge to want to leave Sheffield United and with the potential of joining a huge club like Liverpool, the Blades may find it difficult to keep hold of their star man beyond transfer deadline day.

He has proven his worth in the top flight with Sheffield United previously and deserves another crack in the Premier League. A move to Liverpool would certainly benefit the player and allows him to play at the highest level.

But of course this would be a blow for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, who would lose arguably their best player. However, if they receive their asking price, they could use the £35million to buy a suitable replacement and also bolster their options in other areas of the pitch.