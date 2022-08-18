Liverpool? Club Brugge? Stay at Sheffield United? Sander Berge’s likeliest outcome this summer discussed

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge has been linked with a move away form Sheffield United throughout this summer, with some big-hitters having been mentioned.

The Norwegian international has started the season in fine form too, scoring twice in his opening four league appearances this season.

But that could only put him even more in the shop window as we near the September 1st transfer deadline.

Here we discuss what Berge’s likeliest outcome this summer might be…

Move to Liverpool…

Liverpool have been linked with Berge in the past. But recent reports (via Anfield Watch) have suggested that the Reds are once again keen on the Sheffield United man.

Berge to Liverpool has always seemed like a long-shot – he wouldn’t be a typical Liverpool type of signing, but the Blades man would surely jump at the chance to join Klopp’s side.

And Liverpool currently have a number of midfield players sidelined including Curtis Jones, Thiago and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, so the Premier League club could yet bring in a midfielder before the summer window slams shut.

Berge could cost them upwards of £35million – his Sheffield United release clause. Manager Paul Heckingbottom is keen to keep hold of the player but reports suggest that, if the Blades can recoup the £22million they paid for Berge in 2020, then they’ll sell up.

A move to Liverpool, although it sounds far-fetched, does seem like a realistic outcome. But Liverpool paying £22million – let alone this £35million release clause – for a Championship player, doesn’t seem so realistic.

Move to Brugge…

Of all the etam mentioned so far this summer, including AC Milan and Werder Bremen, Brugge seem to be the most keen and perhaps the most realistic destination for Berge this summer.

Although it’s not the blockbuster move that Berge might fancy, it would certainly come with perks -Alan Nixon revealed on his Patreon account earlier this month that the Belgian club are ready to pay Berge £100,000-a-week to join them this summer.

The Athletic also said this week that the Blades are expecting Brugge to come in with another transfer bid this summer, after seeing a measly opening bid knocked back.

A move to Brugge seems to have substance, but again, it’ll come down to money and whether or not they can meet Sheffield United’s valuation of the player.

Stay at Sheffield United…

Berge is under contract at Bramall Lane for another two years. The Star’s James Shield said at the start of the summer that Berge wants to leave the club, but he doesn’t seem to be kicking up a fuss about staying.

With Heckingbottom obviously keen to keep hold of him, and Sheffield United standing firm by their valuation of the player, the chances of Berge staying at Sheffield United beyond September 1st seem fairly high.

Sheffield United are under no pressure to sell, and with Berge having started the season so well there’s no reason why they would want to sell either.

His release clause is there for any club to come in and match. If not, then a fee well in excess of £20million will be required.

For now, Berge is a Sheffield United player and there doesn’t seem to be a team close to putting enough money on the table to bring in the 24-year-old.