League One club snap up forward after Sheffield Wednesday departure

Sheffield Wednesday’s former prospect Charles Hagan has completed a move to League One rivals Wycombe Wanderers, it has been confirmed.

Sheffield Wednesday parted ways with academy talent Hagan upon the climax of the 2021/22 campaign.

The 20-year-old, who can play as a centre-forward or out on the right-wing, had spent the first half of the season on loan with Hampton and Richmond Borough before returning to Hillsborough. Hagan found game time with the Owls’ youth sides before his departure, freeing him to hunt for a new club ahead of the new season.

Now, it has been confirmed Hagan will be remaining in League One after his search for a new team.

Wycombe Wanderers have announced the addition of the former Sheffield Wednesday man on their official club website. Hagan is said to have impressed the Chairboys’ coaching staff over pre-season, earning himself a deal at Adams Park.

The length of his contract is not mentioned, though he will wear the number 32 for his new club.

A point to prove…

After being let go by Sheffield Wednesday with only one senior appearance to his name, Hagan will be determined to prove his former employers wrong as he starts afresh with Wycombe Wanderers.

There will be plenty of competition for Hagan up top while Garath McCleary and David Wheeler are the main right-sided options.

His arrival further helps Ainsworth bring the average age of his squad down too. Excluding Alfie Mawson, all of the Chairboys’ summer signings have been 21 or younger, so it will be interesting to see if this new recruitment method bears fruit as they bid to recover from a poor start to the new season.