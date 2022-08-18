League One club reject MK Dons’ bid for Portsmouth target

MK Dons have seen a bid for Cambridge United forward Harvey Knibbs rejected, The Athletic’s Nancy Frostick has reported.

MK Dons have got their 2022/23 campaign off to a poor start, though Liam Manning’s side did manage to pick up their first win of the League One season over Port Vale on Tuesday night.

After losing a host of key performers, the focus has been on replacing them with new additions. The Dons have managed to do just that too, making 13 signings so far this summer.

However, until Bradley Johnson’s brace against Port Vale, Manning’s side hadn’t scored a League One goal. There have been calls for another option at centre-forward and now, reports of a bid for Cambridge United man Knibbs have emerged.

The Athletic reporter Frostick has revealed the Dons bid for the former Aston Villa youngster has been rejected though.

Some #EFL news on @TheAthleticUK transfer tracker – Cambridge United have turned down an offer from MK Dons for forward Harvey Knibbs. 23 y.o. scored on the opening day and has 14 goals in 85 league apps for the club. #CamUTD #MKDons #COYD https://t.co/mJzh922h5x — Nancy Frostick (@nancyfrostick) August 18, 2022

It remains to be seen if the League One side return with a new offer for the 23-year-old, who has also been linked with Portsmouth recently.

A fight for Knibbs?

With MK Dons and Portsmouth both interested in nabbing Knibbs, it will be interesting to see if a fight for his signature ensues.

Reports have said Portsmouth are just showing interest at the moment while the Dons have been the first to firm up their affection for him with a bid. It awaits to be seen if they return though and if it prompts a move from Pompey too.

From Cambridge United’s perspective, they will surely be keen to hold onto one of their key players.

However, a bidding war at this stage in the summer could see them land a healthy cash influx, so this could be a situation to keep a keen eye on over the final weeks of the window.