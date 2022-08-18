Latest Preston North End news: Lilywhites ruled out of PL transfer, Middlesbrough keen on striker + more

Preston North End have made a solid start to the 2022/23 season, with Ryan Lowe’s side sat in 7th place of the Championship table after the opening four games.

Preston North End made a lot of changes in the summer. So far though, those changes look to be positive ones, with Preston looking like promotion contenders after the opening few games of the season.

With two weeks left in this summer’s transfer window, the Lilywhites could yet make some more shrewd additions, but one potential signing won’t be Arsenal’s Brooke Norton-Cuffy.

The 18-year-old impressed on loan at Lincoln City last season and there was speculation mounting online that the Englishman was wanted at Deepdale.

But an emerging report from LancsLive has put those rumours to bed, revealing that Norton-Cuffy is not moving to Preston this summer.

Elsewhere, striker Ched Evans has recently been linked with a move to Wigan Athletic.

The Welshman scored twice in 23 Championship outings last season and has featured twice so far for Preston this season.

But speaking to Lancashire Post, the 33-year-old has played down the rumours linking him with a move away from Deepdale.

“It’s just rumours,” he said. “For me, unless it comes to my front door, it means nothing to me.

“I’m a Preston player and I love being here. My objective when I’m here is to win games.”

Lastly, Preston striker Emil Riis is being linked with a move to Middlesbrough.

A report from The Northern Echo yesterday revealed that Middlesbrough have ‘held discussions’ with the 24-year-old, before Preston released a club statement which played down recent transfer speculation regarding their players.

Football Insider claim that Preston North End want £8million for Riis.

Preston are next in action at home to Watford in the Championship on Saturday, with the game kicking off at 3pm.