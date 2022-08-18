Latest Hull City news: Tigers closing in on Arsenal man, Championship ace set to sign + more

Hull City have enjoyed a strong start to the new season, coming after a busy summer in the transfer window.

Hull City have pulled off some impressive signings this summer, bringing in names like Ozan Tufan and Jean Michael Seri among plenty of others.

And with two weeks of the summer transfer left, it seems like the Tigers are keen on adding even more new faces to their squad, with one being Ryan Woods.

The Birmingham City midfielder looks poised to make the switch to Hull City after reports yesterday claimed that he’s completed his medical ahead of the move.

Championship stalwart Woods featured 30 times for Birmingham City in the second tier last season.

Elsewhere, it’s been revealed that the Tigers are set to sign Fenerbahce and Greece international Dimitrios Pelkas on loan for the 2022/23 campaign.

That was at the start of the week and we’re still waiting on official confirmation. But The Yorkshire Post revealed that Pelkas is closing in on a move to the Humberside at the start of this week, so we can expect a deal to be close to completion.

And lastly, HullLive have revealed today that Hull City agreed a deal to sign Arsenal youngster Salah M’Hand.

The report hints at a permanent move for M’Hand, who’s said to have been on Hull City’s transfer radar throughout this summer.

The former Feyenoord youngster plays in midfield and looks like a really keen signing for Hull City, who are next in action against West Brom this weekend.

The Tigers go into this next round of fixtures in 2nd place of the Championship table.