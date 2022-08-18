‘In my life…’ – Wilder doesn’t hold back after Middlesbrough’s draw at Stoke City

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder says he’s ‘never been so involved in such a one-sided game’ in his life after last night’s 2-2 draw at Stoke City.

Middlesbrough travelled to the bet365 Stadium last night to take on Stoke City in the Championship.

The Potters took a first-half lead through Jacob Brown before Boro drew level through Duncan Watmore ahead of half-time.

A Phil Jagielka own goal then gave Middlesbrough the lead but in injury time, Stoke City clawed a goal back through D’Margio Wright-Phillips to take a share of the points.

On the night, Middlesbrough had 59% of possession and 15 goal attempts compared to Stoke City’s nine.

Speaking to mfc.co.uk after the game, Wilder said:

“I’ve never been so involved in such a one-sided game in my life. In my experience as a manager… We’ve just got done on a bad touch late on, and I tell you what, I’ll take responsibility for that, because maybe I should’ve just lobbed a load of defenders on. It’s not really what I want to do but maybe, that’s my fault.

“I just believed that we could go and get the third and really put the game to bed and get the fourth and, because I don’t think if it had been four or even five, I don’t think anybody in this ground today would’ve disagreed with that sort of scoreline. Never felt once, under any sort of pressure at all, all game.”