Hull City set to pull off eye-catching swoop for Arsenal midfielder

Hull City are set to sign Arsenal midfielder Salah Oulad M’Hand on a loan-to-buy deal, a report from Hull Live has revealed.

Hull City’s transfer business has already caught the eye this summer, making a number of impressive additions thanks to new owner Acun Ilicali and manager Shota Arveladze.

The busy window has helped the Tigers enjoy a strong start to the season too. Arveladze’s side sit 2nd in the Championship with two wins and two draws from their opening four games and now, it seems their promising squad is set to get stronger.

According to Hull Live, Hull City are set to secure a statement signing with a move for Arsenal youngster Oulad M’Hand.

It is said that the Tigers have agreed to sign the 18-year-old on an initial loan deal, with an option to buy at the end of the season. A fee for the future transfer and a five-year deal are said to have been agreed for the Dutchman, who will become the club’s new number 10.

A long-term investment…

It remains to be seen just how much a deal for Oulad M’Hand will cost Hull City but it certainly makes for an eye-catching acquisition for years to come.

He’s yet to make his competitive debut in senior football but he has been in and around Mikel Arteta’s first-team side before and his starring form in Arsenal and Feyenoord’s youth ranks certainly makes for good reading.

Oulad M’Hand operates either as an attacking or central midfielder and has the potential to become a top playmaker in the years to come. At 18, he could be a key part of the long-term project at the MKM Stadium.