Fulham join the likes of Leeds United and Everton in pursuit of Championship talisman

Fulham have joined the race to sign Blackburn Rovers talisman Ben Brereton Diaz, according to The Sun.

Brereton Diaz, 23, has started the new season in fine form, scoring twice in Blackburn Rovers’ opening four Championship fixtures.

The Lancashire club sit in 1st place of the Championship table under new manager Jon Dahl Tomasson, but the Dane could yet lose his star striker before the September 1st transfer deadline.

The likes of West Ham have been mentioned alongside Brereton Diaz throughout the summer. Leeds United’s links to the Chilean have also picked up in recent weeks, with Bournemouth and Everton having been mentioned more recently too.

Now though, The Sun say that last season’s Championship title winners Fulham are keen on Brereton Diaz, with Marco Silva said to be keen on bolstering his attacking options this month.

Blackburn Rovers are hoping for a fee of around £20million for Brereton Diaz, having recently rejected an offer of £8.4million from French side Nice.

Leeds are said to be ready to spend big on a new striker before the end of this month’s summer transfer window, but Fulham could yet be a good shout with Silva’s side not afraid to spend money when in the Premier League.

All or nothing for Blackburn…

Blackburn, at the latest, look set to lose Brereton Diaz at the end of this season. It seems unlikely that he’ll extend his stay at the club, unless of course Rovers can secure promotion to the Premier League this season.

A sale this month then may be their best chance of claiming something close to £20million for the striker – leaving it until January could see that value decrease, and leaving it throughout the season could see Blackburn lose Brereton Diaz for nothing.

Fulham’s competition alongside the likes of Everton and Leeds is good news for Blackburn. That’s three clubs who can spend big when they want to and it could yet see a bidding war commence, which would surely give Blackburn a good chance of landing £20million for the player.

Up next for Rovers is a trip to Sheffield United this weekend.