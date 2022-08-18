Fabrizio Romano reveals new update in Newcastle United’s pursuit of Watford attacker

Newcastle United are set to launch another bid for Watford attacker Joao Pedro, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Pedro, 20, has scored once so far in the league in the opening four games.

The Brazilian prospect is a pacey, skillful forward who has a huge future ahead of him. During the 2021/22 campaign, Pedro scored three and assisted one in the Premier League, but unfortunately, the Hornets were relegated to the second-tier.

Pedro’s potential is clear to see and as a result, speculation has been rife over this summer.

The Magpies are interested in the South American, with a whole host of fees being rumoured. Football Insider have said Watford want £30m for Pedro amid the growing interest in his services.

It is thought Pedro is open to a move to St James’ Park this summer, but Watford boss Rob Edwards wants the youngster to stay at Vicarage Road.

Now, trusted reporter Romano has revealed another bid can be expected in the coming hours with Newcastle United clearly persistent on bringing Pedro to the club.

Newcastle are preparing new bid for João Pedro, to be submitted in the next hours. Opening proposal turned down but Newcastle are now ready to insist. João's keen on the move. ⚪️⚫️🇧🇷 #NUFC Watford will decide soon as they're also in talks with Crystal Palace for Ismaila Sarr. pic.twitter.com/bEom7TZMYf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2022

A huge loss…

Romano also briefly mentions Crystal Palace’s interest with Ismaila Sarr and if both Pedro and Sarr depart the club before the September 1st deadline then the Hornets will have lost all three of their strongest attackers this summer.

Watford have a few players who can fill in across the front line, but none of them have proven themselves to the extent that Sarr, Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis have, meaning investment will likely be needed to strengthen their attack again.

Edwards is known for his attacking brand of football and he is able to implement that perfectly with the players he has currently, but should those players leave then the former Forest Green Rovers boss may be left in a sticky situation.

Watford managed a 1-1 draw against Birmingham City on Tuesday evening and they’ll be hoping to return to winning ways against a Preston North End side who are yet to concede a goal this season.