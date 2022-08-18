Defender’s transfer preference revealed as Wigan Athletic rival Sheffield Wednesday for deal

Wigan Athletic have also shown an interest in signing Cardiff City defender Mark McGuinness, The Star has reported.

Sheffield Wednesday are said to be closing in on a deal to sign former Arsenal youngster McGuinness on loan.

Wales Online reporter Glen Williams stated on Thursday morning that the centre-back is set make the move to Hillsborough as Darren Moore looks to further bolster his defensive options at Hillsborough.

Mark McGuinness looks set to complete a loan move to Sheffield Wednesday. Good move for him, 5th/6th choice at Cardiff at the minute.

Massive club, big chance for him to shine #CCFC #Blebirds #SWFC pic.twitter.com/gyQ7qGh4Y1 — Glen Williams (@GlenWilliams12) August 18, 2022

Now though, rival interest from the Championship has emerged.

A new report from The Star has said that Wigan Athletic have also shown an interest in striking a deal for the Cardiff City defender.

However, it is said that a move to Sheffield Wednesday is McGuinness’ preference as he wants to be a part of Moore’s project. That should give the Owls the upper hand in the race to secure his signature as they bid to finalise a temporary deal for his services.

A statement signing for Wednesday…

A loan swoop for McGuinness looked to be a good bit of business for Sheffield Wednesday originally. But to hear that they were actually McGuinness’ preference over a stay in the Championship will be a real boost for the club.

McGuinness has proven his ability in League One before, impressing with Ipswich Town on loan with Arsenal.

There’s been some dismay among supporters that he’s been let go by Cardiff on loan too, given question marks surrounding some of their current centre-backs.

All in all though, it will make for an impressive coup for the Owls should a deal be wrapped up, with Wigan Athletic’s interest in a deal set to bear no fruit for Leam Richardson and co.