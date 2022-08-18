Crystal Palace? Leeds United? Stay at Watford? Ismaila Sarr’s likeliest outcome this summer discussed

Watford’s Ismaila Sarr is being heavily linked with a move away from the club as we enter the final two weeks of the transfer window.

A number of teams have been mentioned alongside the Senegalese, including the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

But it’s Crystal Palace and Leeds United who are the two teams being mentioned most.

Here we discuss the likeliest possible outcome for Sarr during this summer’s transfer window.

Move to Crystal Palace…

Palace like Sarr, and Eagles boss Patrick Vieira is said to have spoken with Sarr about the possibility of joining his team this summer.

Palace though are also keen on Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo who is a very similar type of player to Sarr. Whilst reports have suggested that Palace want both, it feels unlikely that Palace will sign both this summer.

A report from 90min yesterday claimed that Crystal Palace are expected to make a bid for Sarr, whilst Evening Standard have said that Palace have been told to ‘break their transfer record’ to sign the Watford man this summer.

A move to Palace then seems to have definite substance, but right now it’s all conjecture – Palace are testing the waters and possibly waiting to see if another team makes a move first, or to see how much they might have to pay for Semenyo before making a decision on Sarr.

Move to Leeds United…

Leeds United continue to be mentioned alongside a move for Sarr this summer, despite a number of credible sources playing down the Whites’ interest in the Watford man.

A week ago now, trusted Leeds United source Phil Hay said Leeds’ links to Sarr were ‘wide of the mark’, and that should’ve been the end of it – but it’s wasn’t.

Reporters in Europe are still trying to drum up talk of Sarr to Leeds United – for whatever reason – and it seems to be sticking.

Foot Mercato’s Santi Aouna claims that Leeds are in advanced talks to sign Sarr. It seems, once again, wide of the mark, and it only seems to be dampening any credible interest that Leeds may or may not have in the Watford man.

Earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Leeds have not submitted a bid for Sarr as things stand:

Leeds have not submitted any bid for Ismaila Sarr and Juan Mata as things stand – while they are following Willy Gnonto as potential future talent since long time. 🚨⚪️ #LUFC Leeds will complete new signings only if they find top opportunities. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 15, 2022

A move to Leeds United seems unlikely for Sarr this summer, purely give the fact that Hay has played it down.

Stay at Watford?

Sarr is under contract at Watford for another two years. The Hornets don’t have to sell up this summer and their focus on keeping Sarr may well have increased after letting Emmanuel Dennis join Nottingham Forest earlier in the month, so says Alex Crook.

It makes sense that Watford would look to keep hold of Sarr after losing Dennis, and with Joao Pedro being courted by Newcastle United, Hornets boss Rob Edwards will surely be desperate to keep at least one of that potent front-three he started the season with.

Sarr’s summer then could yet be dictated by Pedro’s potential move to Newcastle United – the Magpies though are still a way from Watford’s valuation of the player.

Staying at Watford could yet be a more realistic outcome than many are predicting for Sarr this summer, and if Watford can keep him at the club for this season then they’ll have a great chance of securing promotion back to the Premier League.