Charlton Athletic man wanted by Lincoln City and Leyton Orient

Charlton Athletic midfielder Alex Gilbey is drawing interest from Lincoln City, Leyton Orient and Shrewsbury Town, it has been said by the South London Press.

Charlton Athletic man Gilbey looks to have fallen down the pecking order since Ben Garner’s arrival at The Valley.

The 27-year-old has, on the whole, been a regular since his arrival from MK Dons two years ago. However, his only outing this season has come in the Carabao Cup win over Championship side QPR. He was on the bench on the opening day against Accrington Stanley but has been absent completely against Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle.

Now, with less than two weeks to go in the window, Gilbey is drawing interest from elsewhere.

According to the South London Press, League One duo Lincoln City and Shrewsbury Town are alongside League Two side Leyton Orient in showing an interest in the Charlton Athletic midfielder.

Better off elsewhere?

Having fallen out of favour under Garner, a fresh start could be best for Gilbey.

He still has a year remaining on his contract at The Valley so the Addicks can still land a fee for his services, freeing up some space in their budget to add another striker before the window slams shut on September 1st.

Gilbey has proven he can be a smart midfield operator in League One despite falling out of favour at Charlton Athletic, making for a smart signing for either Lincoln City or Shrewsbury Town if they can get the best out of him.

As for Leyton Orient, it would be a real statement signing for Richie Wellens and co as they bid to maintain their strong start to the season.