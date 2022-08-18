Championship ace makes admission on transfer speculation amid Wigan Athletic interest

Wigan Athletic were said to be eyeing a move for Preston striker Evans earlier this month.

However, as of yet, the links haven’t materialised into a move. Since then rumours first emerged, the Latics have added two more strikers to their ranks too. Ashley Fletcher and Nathan Broadhead have signed on loan from Watford and Everton respectively, leaving Leam Richardson’s options at the top of the pitch pretty stacked.

Now, Evans has spoken out on the speculation.

As quoted by the Lancashire Post, the 33-year-old admitted he pays no interest to rumours. He stated it means ‘nothing’ unless it comes straight to him, also expressing his happiness at Deepdale. Here’s what he had to say: