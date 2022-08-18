Presenting the inside scoop on the latest Football League news

Championship ace makes admission on transfer speculation amid Wigan Athletic interest

byJames Ray
18 August 2022
Wigan Athletic were said to be eyeing a move for Preston striker Evans earlier this month.

However, as of yet, the links haven’t materialised into a move. Since then rumours first emerged, the Latics have added two more strikers to their ranks too. Ashley Fletcher and Nathan Broadhead have signed on loan from Watford and Everton respectively, leaving Leam Richardson’s options at the top of the pitch pretty stacked.

Preston’s position on potential swoop for Arsenal defender revealed

Now, Evans has spoken out on the speculation.

As quoted by the Lancashire Post, the 33-year-old admitted he pays no interest to rumours. He stated it means ‘nothing’ unless it comes straight to him, also expressing his happiness at Deepdale. Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s just rumours.

“For me, unless it comes to my front door, it means nothing to me.

“I’m a Preston player and I love being here. My objective when I’m here is to win games.”

Full focus on PNE…

It would be a surprise to see Wigan Athletic add another striker after Fletcher and Broadhead’s arrivals, but Evans’ words certainly make it clear that he’s committed to the cause at Preston regardless.

His start to the season has been disrupted somewhat after his red card against Wigan Athletic on the opening day but the Welshman will be determined to hit form now that he’s back available again.

Evans has seven goals and four assists to his name in 47 outings for the Lilywhites, with five of those strikes coming in his first half season at the club. He has proven he can be a goal threat at this level before but if he wants to break back into Ryan Lowe’s starting XI, the goals will need to start flowing.

One thing that’s for sure though is that Evans isn’t letting links with Wigan Athletic distract him from on-pitch matters.

James Ray
