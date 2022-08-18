Alex Neil reveals why Sunderland man was missing from Sheffield United defeat

Sunderland boss Alex Neil has confirmed midfielder Corry Evans was absent from the Sheffield United defeat through injury.

Evans, 32, has played three of Sunderland’s opening four league games so far. The experienced midfielder joined the club from Blackburn Rovers last summer and he made 33 League One appearances, captaining the Black Cats to promotion.

Sunderland suffered just their second league defeat under Neil last night since he took over back in February, but the defeat wasn’t a huge cause for concern. Dan Neil faced a straight red in the first-half, an event that changed the course of the game as the Blades took all three points back to Bramall Lane.

The Black Cats fought back but didn’t do enough to earn a point, and if they had Evans in the squad this could easily have been a different story.

Now, Neil has revealed Evans missed out through injury and a timeframe is yet to be given.

Alex Neil confirms Corry Evans was missing through injury. Says no timeframe yet. Adds that he thought Dan Neil was 'brilliant' in that role until the red card.#SAFC — Phil Smith (@Phil__Smith) August 17, 2022

Hopefully, the injury isn’t too serious and Evans is back on the pitch soon because this, Neil’s suspension and Carl Winchester’s injury means Sunderland are lacking any depth in the central area.

Fingers crossed for a quick return…

Corry has 324 appearances in the Championship and his calm head and natural ability is something that can go unnoticed in Sunderland’s squad. Evans is ageing and Sunderland lack another midfielder like him at the club and that means if the midfielder ever misses a game then the Black Cats are without an experienced midfielder.

Daniel Ballard’s injury means Luke O’Nien is often having to fill in at centre-back which removes an option from the middle of the park and last night it was clearly demonstrated that without more of a holding midfielder, the top teams in the Championship will have a field day.

The transfer deadline is now just a couple of weeks away and it may make sense for Sunderland to address the lack of depth in this role.