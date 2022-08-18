Alex Neil provides Sunderland injury update after Sheffield United defeat including Danny Batth latest

Sunderland lost 2-1 away at Sheffield United in the Championship last night.

Sunderland hadn’t lost a league game since February until their trip to Bramall Lane last night. It was a hard-fought game in which Sunderland played an hour with 10 men, following Dan Neil’s red card on 31 minutes.

Sheffield United took the lead through Anel Ahmedhodzic soon after, before doubling their lead through Max Lowe after the break.

Lynden Gooch pulled one back for Sunderland with half-an-hour to play but the Black Cats couldn’t find another and suffered a 2-1 defeat.

Midfielder Corry Evans was ruled out of the game beforehand, and Black Cats boss Alex Neil says there’s ‘no timeframe’ for his potential return.

Speaking to the club after the game, Neil addressed his side’s growing injury list ahead of the game v Stoke City this weekend, also giving an update on Danny Batth who was brought off late on in last night’s game.

“Corry missed the game, Dan Ballard’s missing, Dan Neil’s now missing, so it’s going to be tough, we’re light on numbers. Had to take Danny Batth off earlier on as well as a precaution because his groin tightened up, so we’ll see how were are.”

Neil and Sunderland know just how difficult a 46-game season is. Already this season though, the injuries are piling up for Sunderland and Neil may yet be forced into the transfer market to find some cover.

Defensively with Ballard and Carl Winchester out and now Batth’s situation looking uncertain, Neil is low on bodies, and so a defensive addition before September 1st could be a good shout.

Sunderland of course won’t panic buy and won’t rush into signing a new player that doesn’t fit in with their newfound ethos, but a new face at the back could certainly give Neil some breathing space between now and January.

The Black Cats return to action v Stoke City this weekend.