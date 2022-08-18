26-year-old Championship striker wanted by Rayo Vallecano and Cadiz

Reading striker George Puscas is attracting interest from La Liga duo Rayo Vallecano and Cadiz, El Chiringuito has reported.

Reading man Puscas’ struggle for form over the first half of last season saw him loaned out to Italian Serie B side Pisa SC in January.

The Romanian managed a decent haul of eight goals and two assists in 22 games for the club before returning to the Select Car Leasing Stadium this summer. However, he is yet to feature this season and speculation over his future has circulated over the course of the summer.

Now, new reports from Spain have claimed Puscas is drawing La Liga attention.

As per El Chiringuito, both Rayo Vallecano and Cadiz are keen on Puscas. The striker could make a move to the Spanish top-tier on loan, it is added.

🚨INFORMACIÓN @elchiringuitotv🚨 ⚡️🟡RAYO y CÁDIZ están interesados en el delantero rumano del Reading, GEORGE PUSCAS. 👉El futbolista podría llegar en forma de cesión. Vía @marcosbenito9 pic.twitter.com/9LxSPjTxE1 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 17, 2022

Puscas has been with Reading since the summer of 2019 now. He managed 14 goals in his debut campaign with the Royals but goals have dried up since, leading to his winter loan exit and a possible second loan this summer.

Best for Puscas?

It seems as though Puscas isn’t in the plans of Paul Ince for this season, and after a difficult few seasons in the Championship, he could be better off elsewhere. He proved in Italy he has goals in him but he hasn’t been able to do it consistently in England.

20 goals and five assists in 91 games for Reading is a respectable haul but he only has five league goals in the past two seasons.

Those campaigns have included injury and half a season in Italy, but Reading would need more from their striker. If a deal can be struck, a loan move could be ideal for Puscas this summer.