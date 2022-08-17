Watford transfer state of play: Hornets facing make or break window with duo wanted, but club in talks with trio

Watford look set for a busy last couple of weeks in the summer transfer window, with Rob Edwards eyeing up a few deals but also looking as though he could lose one or two names.

Watford have made a strong start to life under the former Forest Green Rovers boss. His side drew away at Birmingham City in the Championship last night to remain in 3rd place of the table, after the opening four games.

There’s certainly a few areas that Edwards could bolster before the September 1st deadline, especially if his side are to go on and challenge for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Here we look at the transfer state of play at Watford with two weeks left of the summer transfer window…

Potential outgoings

All the transfer talk at Watford right now is talk of players leaving. Joao Pedro is being eyed up by Newcastle United, who have apparently been quoted a price tag of £35million.

Edwards says he doesn’t want Pedro to leave, but the Brazilian striker is said to be keen on joining up with Eddie Howe’s Magpies this season.

Football Insider say that Newcastle are readying a new £25million bid.

Elsewhere, reports claim that Ismaila Sarr has spoken with Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira, as the attacker continues to be linked with a move away from Vicarage Road.

Whether or not the Hornets would consider a sale of Sarr after losing Emmanuel Dennis remains to be seen, but Watford could yet lose some key players before September 1st.

Potential incomings

On a more positive note for Watford fans, the Hornets are in ongoing talks for two Premier League defenders in Southampton’s Jack Stephens and Aston Villa’s Kortney Hause, as per Adam Leventhal:

🚨News: #WatfordFC transfers • Talks ongoing for 2 CBs Jack Stephens (#SaintsFC) & Kortney Hause (#AVFC) • Talks with Fluminense re forward Matheus Martins, prev signed Richarlison (#THFC) & Joao Pedro (wanted by #NUFC) from 🇧🇷 club. ✍🏻 @TheAthleticUKhttps://t.co/fq8c9GVM9r — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) August 16, 2022

Both defenders could potentially be joining up with Edwards side on loan, and both would provide some much-needed depth in what is a light-looking defensive department.

Elsewhere, Leventhal also reveals that Watford are in talks with Brazilian side Fluminense regarding a potential deal for Matheus Martins – the 19-year-old is an exciting prospect in his native Brazil and could yet be a long-term replacement for Pedro should he move on this summer.

All in all then, Watford’s summer transfer window could end one of two ways – they could lose one or two of their key players and go on to have a potentially average season, or they could keep one, or both of them, bolster in other areas and look like genuine title challengers.

Up next for the Hornets is a trip to Preston North End this weekend.