Tottenham Hotspur set to sign Blackburn Rovers man

Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of signing Blackburn Rovers and England U17 man Ashley Phillips, reports Mail Online.

Phillips, 17, was first linked with Tottenham Hotspur last season.

The centre-back is highly-regarded at both club and international level and quickly found himself being linked with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea too.

But it’s Spurs who continued to be linked with Phillips, who made his Championship debut for Rovers last weekend, and Mail Online now say that Spurs are set to sign the Englishman.

The Londoners’ director of football Fabio Paratici is said to be attending Rovers’ game v Reading later tonight, to watch Phillips in action.

Phillips has been brought into first-team action this season amid an alarming, and growing lack of centre-backs for manager Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Scott Wharton has recently picked up an injury and a move for Liverpool’s Sepp van den Berg is also stalling due to injuries at Anfield.

Time running out…

We’re now in the final two weeks of the summer transfer window and Tomasson still hasn’t got his new centre-back.

A move for van den Berg could still materialise, but Blackburn shouldn’t put all their eggs in that basket.

With Phillips now on the verge of joining Spurs it takes away one of the few options that Tomasson has at the back, making his search for a new centre-back more desperate.

There’s still time, and there’s plenty of options out there, but Tomasson will want someone with decent Championship experience to come in and help continue his side’s strong start to the campaign.

As for Phillips, a move to Spurs is an exciting opportunity, and he looks set for a bright career in the game.