‘Tight win for…’ – Sky Sports’ pundit David Prutton predicts West Brom v Cardiff City

West Brom welcome Cardiff City to the Hawthorns on Wednesday evening.

Steve Bruce’s Baggies have drawn two of their opening three games, losing the other.

Their fixture list has been tough though. Games against Middlesbrough, Watford and Blackburn Rovers mean West Brom’s two draws are better than they look on paper with Bruce’s side expecting to push for promotion this season.

Cardiff City have started well with two wins from three, beating Norwich City and Birmingham City in the process. However, one concern Steve Morison’s side may have is the defeat to Reading and whether the Bluebirds maybe lack the consistency needed to maintain the form they’ve started with.

Now, writing his weekly Championship predictions, Prutton has said this one will fall in favour of Cardiff City, backing them to take all three points back to South Wales with a 2-1 win. He said:

“After a poor end to last season Steve Bruce needed to hit the ground running and this campaign. West Brom simply have not done that yet, albeit with a tough run of fixtures to start the season.

“Cardiff will be very pleased with how they’ve begun. They narrowly beat Birmingham on Saturday but it should have been far more comfortable. I’ll back another tight win for the Bluebirds here.”

Thoughts…

The Baggies haven’t set the league alight with their performances, but their fixture list is starting to ease off in intensity slightly. Bruce will be needing to put a run of form together to make up for the lack of points so far, which would propel his side up the table.

The Bluebirds have had a busy summer window so far and their squad look re-energised and likely to improve on their finish of 18th place last season. The Cardiff City players will see tomorrow evening as a chance to continue their good run and pile misery onto Bruce’s Baggies.

This one could easily go either way and some would argue that Prutton has been bold in writing off West Brom with his prediction in this one.