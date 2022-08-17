‘That’s the situation’ – Beale issues update on out of favour QPR man’s transfer position

QPR boss Mick Beale has said Macauley Bonne’s transfer fate depends on whether or not he is happy at Loftus Road following his omission from the matchday squad against Blackpool.

QPR allowed striker Bonne to head to Ipswich Town on loan last season after it became clear regular game time was unlikely at Loftus Road.

He got off to an electric start to life with his boyhood club but the goals dried up over the second half of the season and now, he’s back in West London. Speculation over his future circulated when he made comments about a possible return to Portman Road, though he and Beale spoke it out and the R’s boss moved to clarify his position.

Now, after Bonne was left out of the R’s squad against Blackpool questions over his future have resurfaced.

When quizzed on a possible departure for the Zimbabwean forward, Beale told West London Sport that Bonne’s future depends on whether he will be happy at the club. He went on to concede he feels ‘one or two’ could be knocking on his door over potential departures before the window ends too.

“I think if the right offer comes along for any of our players in this window they could move,” he replied when asked about Bonne.

“That’s the situation we’re in as a club.

“It comes down to whether Macauley is going to be happy. In a few weeks everybody is going to be fit, hopefully, and there’s going to be a lot of competition for places. I think in the next two weeks there might be one or two players knocking on the door.”

What’s next for Bonne?

Ipswich-born Bonne has proven he knows where the net is. The goals haven’t flowed at QPR but he impressed in the Championship with QPR and he was in scintillating form in the early days of his Ipswich Town loan.

The 26-year-old has the goalscoring instincts to be a success, but it remains to be see if he can do so at Loftus Road.

Questions have been asked about the club’s attack for a while now and with Beale keen not to stunt the growth of emerging star Sinclair Armstrong, game time could be more limited for a fringe player like Bonne.

With around two weeks left in the summer window, it awaits to be seen if Bonne and QPR have a decision to make over his future.