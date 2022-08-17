Stoke City team news and predicted XI to face Middlesbrough

Stoke City welcome Middlesbrough to the Bet365 Stadium in the Championship this evening.

The Potters will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing 3-1 to Huddersfield Town on the weekend.

Michael O’Neill’s side will definitely be aiming to be more clinical in the final third, finding the net just three times in their opening three league matches.

Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough side have also lacked consistency in the league recently, still looking to pick up their first win of the season in the second tier. The Teessiders will surely be looking to tighten up defensively, conceding six goals so far in the league.

A win for Stoke City would put them on six points and possibly move them into a play-off spot. Middlesbrough would move away from the relegation zone if they are able to take all three points from this fixture.

Stoke City team news

Loanee Harry Clarke could be unavailable for at least a month after sustaining a shin injury that saw him miss the clash against the Terriers.

Josh Tymon and Josh Laurent will both be assessed before tonight’s fixture due to both players recovering from ankle injuries.

Nick Powell continues to be out of contention after suffering a knee injury during a pre-season friendly against Leeds United last month. Harry Souttar also continues his road to recovery, damaging his ACL whilst on international duty with Australia last year.

Liam McCarron’s involvement may also be in question, picking up an injury during pre-season that has seen him miss the start of the Potters’ campaign.

Predicted XI (3-5-2)

Bursik (GK)

Wilmot

Flint

Taylor

Thompson

Smallbone

Clucas

Baker

Campbell

Brown

Gayle

Stoke City have certainly bolstered their ranks this summer, adding a mix of experienced and promising young talent to prevent the possibility of another underwhelming campaign.

Jacob Brown was an ever-present threat going forward last season and this is further complimented by the addition of proven goal-scorer Dwight Gayle who could both be the cutting edge for the Potters’ against a strong Middlesbrough side.

The match kicks off at 19:45pm this evening.