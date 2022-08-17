Stoke City set to secure eye-catching loan coup as Manchester City man prepares for medical

Stoke City look set to wrap up a loan deal for Manchester City striker Liam Delap, with David Ornstein revealing a medical will take place today.

Stoke City have been mentioned as a potential destination for Delap for much of this summer transfer window.

Burnley and Southampton have been linked with the 19-year-old striker too, with the former said to be in the race for a loan swoop while the Saints had hoped to strike a permanent deal. Now though, after ‘huge interest’ in his services, Delap’s destination looks to have been decided.

As per trusted reporter Ornstein, Stoke City have reached an agreement to sign Dealp on a season-long loan deal.

There will be no option to buy the Manchester City talent next summer, but he is now expected to undergo a medical ahead of a move to the Potters today as he bids to find more first-team football away from Pep Guardiola’s side.

🚨 EXCL: Stoke City have reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign Liam Delap on loan. Deal until summer 2023, no buy option. Medical taking place today. Huge interest in 19yo England youth international but #SCFC have won race @TheAthleticUK #MCFC https://t.co/8Khd5CmYE6 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 17, 2022

An eye-catching deal…

Delap has long been tipped for big things. He was impressing in Derby County’s academy before being snapped up by Manchester City in 2019 and since then, he has gone from strength to strength.

He has a stunning 35 goals in 36 games for the club’s U21s, chipping in with nine assists for good measure.

The Winchester-born talent has six first-team appearances to his name but with the amount of attacking talent on the books at the Eithad, consistent minutes have been hard to come by. A loan will give him the chance to play regularly and plenty of eyes will be on him to see how he fares in the Championship.

Stoke City look to have fended off plenty of interest to secure his services, so it will be hoped the agreement can bear fruit this season.