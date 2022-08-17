Sheffield United team news and predicted XI to face Sunderland

Sheffield United host Sunderland at Bramall Lane in the Championship this evening.

The Blades will surely be vying for a bit more consistency in the league, winning one of their first three league matches. Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge has been a stand-out performer for the Yorkshire club so far, finding the net twice in three outings.

Newly-promoted Sunderland have got off to a bright start on their return to the second tier, picking up five points out of a possible nine. Loanee Ellis Simms is already proving to be clinical in front of goal so far, scoring three time in two matches for the Black Cats.

A win for Sheffield United could see them potentially move into the play-off places, replacing opponents Sunderland in the process.

The Wearsiders could further cement a place in the top six if they are able to collect all three points from this fixture.

Sheffield United team news

Defender Jayden Bogle continues to be unavailable for selection after suffering cartilage damage and undergoing knee surgery. Adam Davies will also not feature, damaging his medial ligaments during a pre-season friendly with Lincoln City.

Jack O’Connell continues to have rehabilitation for an injury that has seen him ruled out of the squad since the Blades’ second season in the Premier League.

Jack Robinson is also unlikely to be involved after sustaining a knee issue recently. Enda Stevens injured his calf and will also be sidelined for some time.

The Blades will be without star striker Billy Sharp after he injured his ankle during their clash with Middlesbrough.

Chris Basham has also been missing from action due to injury but may be back sooner rather than later.

Predicted XI

Foderingham (GK)

Norrington-Davies

Egan

Ahmedhodzic

Lowe

Fleck

Norwood

Berge

Baldock

Brewster

Ndiaye

It could be an exciting season for Sheffield United who will undoubtedly be aiming to compete for at least a spot in the play-offs. The Blades have been strong in midfield for sometime with players such as Berge and John Fleck being instrumental in recent seasons.

It could be a hard-fought contest against a Sunderland side that should not be underestimated due to the number of formidable talents that they have at their disposal.

The match kicks off at 8pm tonight and is set to be televised on Sky Sports.