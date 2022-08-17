Semenyo out? Centre-back in? The Bristol City transfer dealings we could see unfold in the final two weeks of the transfer window

Bristol City started the summer transfer window with a bang, bringing in a number of new faces. Their season, however, has started sluggishly.

The Robins currently sit in 14th place of the Championship table after claiming an impressive 2-0 win over Luton Town last night.

It was a much-needed win for Nigel Pearson’s side, who took just one point from their opening three games, and face a tough Severnside derby match against Cardiff City this weekend.

Now in the final two weeks of the transfer window, the Robins could see one or two come in, and one or two potentially leave.

Here we look at the transfer dealings that could go down at Bristol City between now and the September 1st transfer deadline…

New centre-back?

Pearson is said to be keen on signing a new centre-back, with the likes of Tomas Kalas and Rob Atkinson currently carrying injuries.

Sol Bamba is training with the club and he could yet be the new centre-back that arrives, and he’d certainly bring a degree of experience to the club’s back-line.

It’s not a marquee signing, but it could be a shrewd one nevertheless.

New defensive midfielder?

And Bristol City are also said to be keen on signing a new defensive midfielder. The club has wanted one throughout the summer, with Han-Noah Massengo’s future still seemingly uncertain, though Pearson is yet to bring one in.

There’s not very many options left on the free agent market. But the loan market could come to life over the next two weeks as Premier League clubs find out which players they’re ready to loan out, which will put a lot of Championship teams on alert.

Alex Scott out?

Bristol City’s talented youngster Alex Scott has recently been linked with a move to Manchester United. The Red Devils are said to have enquired about the 18-year-old, but little has been reported since.

United obviously like the player and could come back in for him at any time. But it seems like Erik ten Hag might have some other transfer priorities between now and September 1st, given his side’s poor start to the Premier League season.

Antoine Semenyo out?

The Bristol City player in headlines right now is Antoine Semenyo. He’s being closely linked with a move to Crystal Palace and recent reports suggest that he’s set to hold talks with the London club.

Bristol City reportedly want an initial £15million for Semenyo, with Bristol World recently revealing that the Robins would not stand in Semenyo’s way if a decent offer comes in.

He’d be a huge loss for Bristol City, but the money made form his potential sale could be put to good use in the transfer market either this summer, or in January.