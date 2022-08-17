Robinson out? New striker in? The West Brom transfer dealings we could see unfold in the final two weeks of the transfer window

West Brom have endured a tough start to the new season, with Steve Bruce’s side slumped in 22nd place of the table.

West Brom made some strong signings ahead of this season. Many backed them to challenge for a top-six spot this season but the campaign has started slowly for them, with the Baggies yet to claim a league win.

It’s been a tough run of fixtures to start the campaign, and there’s of course plenty of time for West Brom to start climbing up the table, but the final weeks of the transfer window may be pivotal in the Baggies’ season.

Here we look at the transfer dealings that could go down at West Brom in the final two weeks of the transfer window…

New striker in?

With Daryl Dike sidelined again, Bruce has suggested that his side could be in the market for a new striker in the final two weeks of the summer transfer window.

Karlan Grant is Bruce’s only striking option, but the Englishman seems to be preferred out on the wing, and so the Baggies’ need for a no.9 is evident.

One option was Manchester City’s Liam Delap, but he looks set to sign for Stoke City.

Ethan Ingram out?

England U18 man Ingram has recently been linked with a potential loan move to Oxford United. He’s one of a handful of exciting youngsters currently in the West Brom youth ranks, but the defender is yet to make his Championship debut for the Baggies.

He’s played plenty of games for the development side and looks as though he could seal a loan move away this month, and gain his first taste of first-team experience.

Fabian Delph in?

Recent reports (via West Brom News) have claimed that West Brom are keen on signing free agent midfielder Fabian Delph.

The Englishman was let go by Everton at the end of last season and is still on the look out for a club. A move to The Hawthorns though doesn’t seem so realistic at this point, given the fact that Bruce has brought in three new central players in John Swift, Jed Wallace and Okay Yokuslu this summer.

Callum Robinson out?

Robinson has been closely linked with a move away this summer, with Preston North End having been mooted as a possible destination.

But Bruce’s recent praise for the Irishman could yet signal a change of heart – Robinson started the 1-0 win over Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup and came off the bench v Blackburn Rovers last time out, for his first appearances of the season.

He certainly faces an uncertain couple of weeks, but it looks like the chances of him staying at The Hawthorns are growing.

Kenneth Zohore out?

Zohore has been surplus to requirements at West Brom for a while now, but the Baggies can’t seem to offload the striker.

He’s currently carrying an injury which might make moving him on a bit more difficult. But if a decent bid, or even a loan offer comes in for the striker this month then he’ll surely be allowed to move on, with Express and Star recently revealing that he’s free to leave.