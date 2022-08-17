Reporter shares frustrating update on Blackburn Rovers’ pursuit of Liverpool man van den Berg

Blackburn Rovers’ pursuit of Liverpool’s Sepp van den Berg is ‘being held up by injuries’ within Jurgen Klopp’s side, reports Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers have been closely linked with a loan move for van den Berg recently.

The Dutchman spent last season on loan with Preston North End in the Championship where he flourished, and he’s poised to seal another temporary exit from Anfield this summer.

Blackburn Rovers looked to have a deal close to completion last week with The Sun revealing that Blackburn were set to beat the likes of Bournemouth and Burnley to the potential loan signing.

But an emerging report from Lancashire Telegraph has revealed that the 20-year-old’s proposed loan move to Ewood Park is being held up because of injuries to some Liverpool defenders.

Rich Sharpe writes that Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip are both sidelined as it stands, forcing Klopp into naming van den Berg on the bench for their opening two Premier League fixtures.

Tomasson’s defender search…

So far this summer, Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has had no luck in search of a new centre-back. The club seemingly pinned their hopes on signing Ben Davies from Liverpool, before he then joined Rangers, and now a deal for van den Berg is stalling.

Rovers’ need for a centre-back is growing too, with Scott Wharton having recently picked up an injury, so a new centre-back is taking on paramount importance ahead of the September 1st transfer deadline.

A deal for van den Berg could still go through of course, but Blackburn shouldn’t limit themselves to just van den Berg – Tomasson needs a list of centre-backs he can bring in.

Blackburn travel to Reading in the Championship tonight.