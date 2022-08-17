Portsmouth keeping eyes on League One rivals’ star duo

Portsmouth are interested in Cambridge United duo Harvey Knibbs and Shilow Tracey, a report from The News has said.

Portsmouth have already made some strong additions to their attacking ranks this summer. Although the losses of Marcus Harness and George Hirst were a blow, the arrivals of strikers Dane Scarlett (loan), Joe Pigott and Colby Bishop make for smart business for Pompey.

A little under two weeks now remain in the window but it seems the Fratton Park outfit still have their eyes on some possible further additions.

As per a report from The News, Portsmouth are keeping an eye on Cambridge United duo Knibbs and Tracey.

Knibbs, who plays as a striker or an attacking midfielder, has 21 goals and five assists in 113 games for the club since arriving from Aston Villa in 2019. The 23-year-old managed nine goals and four assists last season, playing in a range of attacking roles.

As for ex-Tottenham Hotspur youngster Tracey, he has played on both the left and right for Cambridge United since firsy signing on loan in January 2021. That deal was then made permanent the following summer and he now has four goals and five assists in 52 games for the club.

Two intriguing targets…

Both Knibbs and Tracey have proven a handful at this level, so there wouldn’t be many worries about their ability to perform in League One.

They’re both of a good age too at 23 and 24 respectively, meaning they have solid experience yet room to grow.

However, looking at the current options at Fratton Park, they wouldn’t necessarily be guaranteed game time. On the wing, Tracey would be competing with the likes of Ronan Curtis, Owen Dale, Reeco Hackett, Michael Jacobs and Jayden Reid for game time.

At striker, game time could be more likely given that new signings Scarlett, Pigott and Bishop are the only natural options, but there would still be a battle for a start.

Competition can help bring the best out of the squad, but it remains to be seen if their interest develops into anything more serious.