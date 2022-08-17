Norwich City targeting deal for international defender, report reveals

Cande, 24, has played three times in Ligue 2 already this season. The left-back made 11 Ligue 1 appearances during the 2021/22 campaign and registered two assists, but his side were relegated to the second-tier in France. The Guinea-Bissau international spent a lot of his career playing for Portimonense SC in Portugal’s top-tier before joining Metz in January of last year. In Portugal, Cande made 50 senior appearances, scoring three and assisting a further three from his full-back duties.

Dean Smith is yet to add many defensive reinforcements to his squad this summer and they could definitely do with a left-back option after Dimitris Giannoulis’ injury which will sideline him for two months, with Sam McCallum ruled out until after the World Cup.

Now, reports suggest the Canaries are focused on bringing Cande to the club on loan to add cover to an incredibly weak area and a deal could be struck in the next week.

Proven, natural quality…

One thing Norwich City’s window is yet to do is strengthen across the board and that may be about to change.

The Canaries will be hoping to return to the Premier League this season with an immediate promotion, but the Canaries haven’t looked too strong in their opening four games. Smith’s side sit 16th in the league with one win and one draw in the first four outings.

The arrival of Cande could settle Norwich City’s defence and allow them to build on solid foundations as they look forward. Having sufficient squad depth is crucial at this level and Smith’s side may look to address this before the September 1st deadline.

Norwich City beat Huddersfield Town 2-1 in the Championship last night – their first league win of the season, lifting them up to 16th.