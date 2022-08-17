Middlesbrough transfer state of play: Slow start could leave Wilder panic buying in what’s become a messy transfer window for Boro

Middlesbrough look set for a busy final fortnight of the summer transfer window, after Chris Wilder’s side have made a sluggish start to the season.

Middlesbrough travel to Stoke City in the Championship tonight. A win for Wilder’s men could see them move as high as 8th, but a defeat could keep them slumped in 21st.

Boro are yet to win in the league this season and it may give Wilder some cause for concern as we enter the final two weeks of the transfer.

Last week, Wilder hinted at five potential new signings before the window shuts but, since then, the club has only been knocked back in their pursuit of new players.

After Matthew Hoppe joined, Wilder said:

“[Hoppe] wanted the number nine shirt, which I quite liked as well, but he’s not got it because we’re still going to get a number nine, and we’ll get a number ten in too.

“We’ll get a number four, a number five and a number 11 in too, because they’re the five numbers that we’ve kept spare. I think that tells a story – and that’s the message from myself and the football club.”

And after seeing links to Preston North End’s Emil Riis crop up yesterday, it’s clear that Wilder still wants another striker, despite bringing in Hoppe and Marcus Forss.

Riis though will cost Boro upwards of £10million, and the idea of Boro paying that much has already been played down.

Elsewhere, Boro have brought in Alex Mowatt on loan from West Brom but the club are now being linked with a move for Union SG midfielder Teddy Teuma.

Mowatt and Teuma could complete Wilder’s final midfield signings for the time being, with a defender – or a ‘number four’ still wanted.

That defender could be Jacob Greaves. It’s said that Middlesbrough are prepared to make a new effort to sign the Hull City man after he rejected the offer of a new contract, but it seems like Boro’s attentions are leaning more towards a new striker signing.

Reports coming out of Europe last week revealed that Boro have had a second bid knocked back for Groningen striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, and whether or not Middlesbrough will continue to pursue that particular avenue remains to be seen.

What started as a summer transfer window full of optimism, has now become a messy-looking transfer window. Wilder and his recruitment team look to be moving from one player to another each day, and clubs seems to be asking for a lot of money – perhaps because Middlesbrough have made a lot in player sales this summer.

Fans will be weary of Middlesbrough panic buying a few names in the final two weeks of this transfer window, because right now, it seems like Wilder and Boro are getting somewhat desperate to bring in new players.