Middlesbrough learn Preston North End’s Emil Riis asking price as Wilder ramps up striker hunt

Middlesbrough’s search for new attacking options has been well documented over the course of the summer transfer window.

Matthew Hoppe and Marcus Forss have already arrived this summer, but Chris Wilder is keen to add more attacking firepower to his ranks still. Preston North End’s Riis has emerged as a target in recent days, with The Northern Echo stating the Lilywhites value their Danish talisman as over £10m.

However now, new claims have emerged regarding Riis’ valuation.

Football Insider has said Middlesbrough have been told they will need to pay £8m to even get Preston to consider letting go of their star striker this summer. Riis is now Wilder’s main striker target heading into the final stages of the window as he looks to bolster his ranks further.

The answer to Wilder’s prayers?

Riis was one of the Championship’s standout goalscorers last season. The Hobro-born ace managed 20 goals and six assists in 49 games across all competitions, cementing himself as a key player under Ryan Lowe.

He wouldn’t need time to settle in to the division like some of the players linked from other countries and he’s already shown he can be a prolific scorer at the level. At 24, he has plenty of time to develop his game and push on to play at a higher level in the years to come too.

Riis has started this season somewhat slowly though. Preston have really struggled in front of goal and after starting the first two games of the season, the former Derby County man has had to settle for appearances off the bench against Luton Town and Rotherham United.