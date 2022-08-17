Leeds United make £3m move for ‘exceptional’ Championship midfielder

Birmingham City handed 18-year-old midfielder Hall his first Championship start of the season on Tuesday night. He played 79 minutes of the Blues’ 1-1 draw with Watford, slotting home their only goal of the game after being teed up by Scott Hogan.

His performance has drawn high praise from plenty of people, one of which being manager John Eustace.

Eustace said Hall has been ‘exceptional’ his summer arrival at St. Andrew’s, also tipping him for a ‘massive future’ in the game. Now though, it seems his talents have drawn interest from elsewhere.

As per a report from Football Insider, Leeds United have made a £3m bid to try and prize Hall away from Birmingham City.

The Blues are said to have knocked back the bid though as they look to hold onto another one of their prized talents.

The latest off the press at St. Andrew’s?

Hall is a player some will have known of for a little while now. His strong performances in the Blues’ academy have attracted interest before and he has been in and around the first-team picture for a little while now.

He looks as though he could be the latest talent produced by Birmingham City to have a bright future in the game too.

Hall has been alongside the likes of Jordan James, Josh Williams, Alfie Chang and Jobe Bellingham in the senior side this season, with the first three of those all starting against Watford on Tuesday night.

With a bright future ahead, Birmingham City will be hoping Hall can flourish in their colours amid Leeds United’s interest.