League One rival raid? Tunnicliffe departs? The Portsmouth transfer dealings we could see unfold in the final two weeks of the window

Portsmouth’s summer kicked into action after a sluggish start and now, they have a strong squad heading into the final weeks of the window.

Portsmouth fans’ concerns over attacking options were eventually allayed with swoops for Joe Pigott, Colby Bishop and Dane Scarlett.

Alongside the attacking trio, Josh Griffiths, Josh Oluwayemi, Michael Morrison, Joe Rafferty, Zak Swanson, Marlon Pack, Tom Lawery and Owen Dale have also arrived at Fratton Park. However, heading into the final weeks of the window, rumours are still circulating over transfers.

Here, we look at the transfer dealings we could see unfold at Portsmouth before the end of the window…

Harvey Knibbs

Reports emerged from The News on Wednesday stating that Knibbs is one of two Cambridge United stars on Danny Cowley’s radar heading into the final weeks of the window.

It remains to be seen if the interest develops into anything serious before the window slams shut but with Cowley seemingly open to more attacking additions, he’s one on the radar. The former Aston Villa man has been a key performer for Mark Bonner’s side and his attacking versatility could be of great use to Pompey.

Shilow Tracey

Tracey is the second of the two Cambridge United players of interest to Portsmouth this summer.

As with Knibbs, Tracey is among those on the radar at Fratton Park but ir awaits to be seen if the rumours are firmed up by an approach in the coming days and weeks with Cowley already well-stocked in terms of options out wide. Despite the 4-1 loss suffered by Bonner’s side, Tracey looked a handful against Portsmouth on Tuesday and could make for an exciting signing.

Ryan Tunnicliffe

Earlier this month, Cowley said to The News that player departures could be important if Pompey want to add to their ranks.

Among those listed in that report was midfielder Tunnicliffe. The former Manchester United and Luton Town man has fallen down the pecking order since signing last summer and only has one minute of League One football to his name so far this campaign.

Amid the reports of his uncertain future, Cowley admitted last week Tunnicliffe was among those who will be free to find regular game time elsewhere and bids are now coming in. It seems a departure awaits the midfielder after just a year in Hampshire.

Kieron Freeman

Another seemingly heading for the exit is versatile defender Freeman. He was said to have turned down a move away earlier this summer and Cowley told Hampshire Live he’s another who could be free to leave in search of more game time.

A player of his pedigree and versatility could be a handy addition for a League One side, so it will be hoped he can land a new club to avoid missing out on valuable game time.