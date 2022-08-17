Latest Blackburn Rovers news: Rovers linked with Leicester City man, Brereton Diaz has a new suitor + more

Blackburn Rovers sit top of the Championship table after their opening three games of the season, having made a perfect start to life under Jon Dahl Tomasson.

And his side have a great chance to extend their perfect start when they travel to face a struggling Reading side tonight.

A win would see Rovers go four points clear of both Hull City and Watford who sit in 2nd and 3rd respectively, adding to what’s been an unexpectedly strong start for Rovers after a slow-burning summer transfer window.

With two weeks left of the summer transfer window though, Blackburn look as though they could add one or two new faces, and one name being linked with a move to Ewood Park is Leicester City striker George Hirst.

It’s said that both Blackburn and Blackpool are keen on a loan deal for Hirst, who scored 13 goals in loan at Portsmouth in League One last time round.

And Hirst could yet be a temporary replacement for Ben Brereton Diaz, who has a new suitor in Everton.

Daily Mail are reporting that the Toffees are weighing up a swoop for Brereton Diaz, who’s recently been subject to a transfer bid from French side Nice.

Elsewhere, Blackburn remain keen on a loan deal for Liverpool centre-back Sepp van den Berg, but Lancashire Telegraph say that a move for the Dutchman is being held up because of several injuries within Liverpool’s defensive department.

Lastly, Lancashire Telegraph have also revealed that Rovers’ links to released Schalke defender Marius Lode are wide of the mark.

Blackburn’s game v Reading tonight gets underway at 8pm.