Hull City set to sign Birmingham City ace, medical completed

The Tigers have been busy over the summer window, focusing mainly on players proven in the Turkish market.

A solid start to their 2022/23 Championship campaign sees them unbeaten and 2nd in the table.

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke says that it is a deal where an agreement has been reached and that Hull City will announce the deal ‘in the next 24 hours’.

Woods set for Tigers…

Defensive midfielder Woods started his journey in football with Shrewsbury Town. He graduated to their first team in 2012. Three years later, Brentford snapped him up and he spent four years with the Bees before being sold to Stoke City in July 2019.

He left the Potters at the start of July 2021, snapped up by his current club Birmingham City on a free transfer.

Since being swooped up by the Blues, Woods has made 33 appearances, registering two assists. Two of those games have come this season in the Championship.

News from Football Insider that he’s heading to East Yorkshire and Hull City comes after the same publication wrote previously that a deal had been struck.

Thoughts?

Hull City are going great guns and their signings this summer are all looking like solid acquisitions.

Bringing in a player like Woods can only add to the strength in depth that the Tigers already have at the club. He knows the Championship well, having made 248 appearances at this level scoring three goals and providing 14 assists. Solid in front of the back four, Woods would add a level of defensive guile to a Hull City side already looking to be a good side.

In short, an excellent deal for the Tigers.