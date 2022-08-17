Huddersfield Town looking to secure future of 2020 signing

Huddersfield Town have seen a number of promising youngsters make their way through the ranks at the John Smith’s Stadium recently.

The formation of their B team has allowed for a smooth transition to senior football, with Sorba Thomas bedding in with the second-string side before becoming a first-team regular. Jon Russell made a notable emergence last season, while Pat Jones, Etienne Camara and Spencer have also been in and around Danny Schofield’s side in the early stages of the new campaign.

Now, as per a new report from Football League World, the Terriers are keen to secure the future of the aforementioned Spencer.

It is said that talks over a new contract are taking place with the former Cliftonville man who joined Huddersfield Town’s youth ranks in 2020, originally arriving as a midfielder before moving to right-back.

One to watch…

Of the young talents at Huddersfield Town, Spencer is certainly one fans will want to have their eye on.

He made his international debut for Northern Ireland before he had even made his first competitive appearance for the Terriers’ first-team, coming off the bench to feature for Ian Baraclough’s side against Cyprus in the Nations League earlier this summer.

It certainly caught the eye at the time, getting fans excited for his future, and rightly so.

He’s yet to earn a sustained role in Schofield’s senior side but he will be on to watch out for in the coming years, and securing his future on a new deal would be a show of faith in his ability and potential.